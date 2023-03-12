Ghana takes delivery of first batch of polio and measles vaccine

Government has taken delivery of the first batch of measles, BCG, and polio vaccines, ModernGhana News can report.

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service received the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines, and Oral Polio Vaccines on Saturday, March 11.

Speaking after taking delivery of the vaccines, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye disclosed that they are immediately being dispatched to the various regions.

Vaccination will be intensified on Monday, March 13, to ensure babies who have not been vaccinated since birth will be vaccinated.

“The first batch of the vaccines just arrived and we have doses in BCG, oral polio vaccine, and the measles vaccines. They just arrived with their accessories. The syringes, and safety boxes.

“They are immediately being dispatched to the regions and then latest by Monday vaccination will start across the country,” Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said before the vaccines were dispatched to the various regions.

He added, “We want to use this opportunity to assure mothers that we have vaccines and there is no rush, they should come and get the vaccine as they are due.

“So now we have enough doses to cover the next six weeks. We are hoping more will be coming in very soon.”

Meanwhile, more vaccines are expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources.