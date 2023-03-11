Wa killing: Calm returns to Dondoli community after protests

Calm has returned to the Dondoli community in the Wa municipality of the Upper West region after some youth protested the killing of a middle-aged man by the police last Wednesday evening March 8.

The deceased, Abubakar Shahban was shot to death on suspicion that he was part of a robbery gang operating in Wa and its environs.

His family however denied his involvement in any crime and massed up at the forecourt of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council on Friday, March 10, 2023, to demand justice for him.

The body of the victim was released yesterday March 10, for burial but the family maintains that they will stop at nothing to ensure that the deceased is cleared of the accusations levelled against him by the police.

Mohammed Tamim who speaks for the family said, “there’s agitation for justice, we want justice, the guy they shot is innocent, he was not a thief, the police sent a misreport to the public. Today is the mass mourning and Monday is final Adua”.

The family of the deceased said he left home on March 8 at about 8:00 pm to visit a friend but did not return until they were informed of his murder on March 9.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin is not convinced by explanations given by the anti-robbery unit of the Upper West Regional Police Command for the killing of a resident of Dondoli, a suburb of Wa.

The deceased is reported to have been killed by the police anti-robbery taskforce over his alleged connection to a robbery gang that has been operating within Wa and its environs.

Mr. Moomin who also grew up in the Dondoli community and knows the deceased doubted the explanations of the police and called for an independent committee to be established to further probe the murder.