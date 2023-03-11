King Oyanka grabs Human Rights Certificate  at US Diplomacy Institute in Washington

The Overlord of Oblieman in the Ga West Municipality Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I who also doubles as World Human Rights Council Chairman for West Africa has grabbed a certificate in Human Rights Consultancy Education Training at the US diplomacy and human rights institute in Washington DC after successfully passing his exams.

King Oyanka is now a fellow of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights Institute.

King Oyanka can now offer Human Rights Training to individuals, schools, public servants, and cooperate institutions among others.

King Oyanka in an interview expressed his profound gratitude to the US Institute of Diplomacy for the honour done him and vowed to educate the teeming youth in the country.

"Let me say a very big thank you to the US Institute of Diplomacy for the honour. I will take it upon myself to educate the teeming youth in Ghana about human rights," he told this reporter.