Remain resolute in your dreams - Founder of Casta Diva Foundation urges young women

Founder of the Casta Diva Foundation and a social commentator, Ms. Fauziya Hudu has advised young women in the north to remain resolute in their dreams irrespective of their ordeals.

According to her, the challenges confronting women in the north shouldn't be an obstacle to their growth.

Narrating her young age predicament to members of the Dagbon Students Association, Tamale Technical University branch, as part of the Association's International Women's Day Celebration, Ms. Fauziya noted that she had gone through life-tested challenges, but she remained focused on her goals.

She tasked the youth especially young women to take their studies seriously, stating that they're fortunate to be enrolled in school.

She further contributed to the voting of the 'Trueboy Comedy' a comedy group that is being fathered by the DASA leadership.

The group is currently in a competition with other comedians in the region on NTV maiden 'Tudu' comedy.