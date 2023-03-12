Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene settles old chieftaincy dispute in Gomoa Ekwamkrom

12.03.2023 LISTEN

Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has successfully settled Chieftancy disputes between the three Kona Royal gates in Gomoa Ekwamkrom which was causing chaos in the ancient community.

There have been disputes between the gates over who qualify to succeed the late Nana Kobina Ekwam IX Chief of the town years after his demise.

This unfortunate situation has led to clashes between the gates after Nana Ekwam X was installed as successor to the late Chief. Several attempts to settle the issue proved futile as each of the royal gates claimed to be the next in succession.

After several attempts to settle the disputes, the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI set up a committee to take a second look at the issue at hand and how to settle it amicably.

Even before the Committee could submit their report to the Traditional Council, Nana Ekwam X who had been installed as the new Chief to succeed the late Nana Kobina Ekwam IX tendered his resignation letter to the Traditional Council stating that he wants peace to prevail in Gomoa Ekwamkrom.

He thanked Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI for his inspirational leadership which has brought peace and sanity to the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

"I didn't want to be the hindrance to Peace and Security in Gomoa Ekwamkrom. If my resignation will bring absolute peace of mind to my Royal Family and the community as a whole, am all for it and will support whoever would be chosen to occupy the Royal Stool," Nana Ekwam noted

Astonished by the bold decision of the former Chief, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI had no option but to accept the resignation letter and appreciate the boldness of the former Chief.

"How many of us will be bold enough to say that for peace to prevail, I have hung up my boots to give peace a chance for the sake of security and peaceful coexistence in the community? Very bold decision from the young man who could use his youthful strength to turn deaf ears to his elders, kingmakers or even the Omanhene. He has done the needful and I really appreciate it.

"Now that Nana Ekwam X has resigned, there is the need for a new Chief to succeed him and I expect the two remaining gates to nominate someone for vetting and possible installation as the Chief of Gomoa Ekwamkrom.

"I know it is the turn of Kwaagyaa Royal Gate to nominate someone. Nana Ekwam X has shown the way, so I expect nothing less than peaceful selection of persons that qualifies for vetting to be cleared to occupy the stool.

"If Kwaagyaa Gate fails to get a candidate, the Awuoha Gate have to get someone either than that, the rotation must go back to the Ekwam Gate so that at the end of the day, a substantive Chief would be installed for Gomoa Ekwamkrom. This is in line with the Chieftaincy Acts," he stated.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI was granted an appeal by the former Chief to maintain his Divisional Status as Wirempimhen of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

"Nananom has granted the appeal to maintain Nana Ekwam X as the Wirempimhen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area. This title was solely created for the Ekwam Royal Gate of Gomoa Ekwamkrom and will remain as such. If the next Chief who would be chosen from Kwaagyaa or Awuoha Gates wants to be given divisional status, the Traditional Council will create one and give it to that particular gate," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stressed.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI cautions any person or group who would cause mayhem in Gomoa Ekwamkrom.