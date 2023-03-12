Three people arrested after students beat their parents for storming school to forcefully eject new principal

The students of the Otok Mixed Secondary School in Sub-County in Kenya attacked their parents who came to the school last Thursday to eject the newly appointed principal.

The incident was confirmed by Lydia Parteiye, the commander of the Sub-County police, who stated that the parents of the students did not support the school authority's decision to accept the new principal.

They took the law into their hands and stormed the school to expel the principal. The students became angry and began throwing stones at their parents to stop them from causing trouble in the institution.

The principal, Mr Jackton Ogaga, claims that his students overpowered their parents and drove them to the town's outskirts, where one teacher was injured and three people were arrested for further investigation.