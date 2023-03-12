Two lovers die in terrible motor accident after having fun at the beach

A 36-year-old man and his girlfriend died in a terrible accident in Nsambweni, Kwale County.

Adams James Stagg and his 21-year-old girlfriend, also known as Jackline Kendy, were riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle when the tragic accident occurred, according to Kwale Police Officer Mr. Josphat Kinyua.

The couple reportedly went to the beach to have fun and on the way back to their house, the rider hit a speed ramp and veered off the road to the left, hitting a concrete wall.

The two are said to have died on the spot, and their bodies have been taken to a hospital morgue in Msambweni Sub-County for a postmortem.