Many investments by gov’t in the judiciary critical for effective administration of justice – Afenyo-Markin

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has touted the government’s many investments in the judiciary.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament after President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Deputy Majority Leader emphasised that there is no doubt that the judiciary is an essential component of the democratic system and plays a critical role in ensuring that the laws of the land are enforced fairly and impartially.

He said the move is why the government in recent years has made efforts to invest in the judiciary to improve its performance and enhance access to justice.

He disclosed that some of the areas where investment has been made include infrastructural enhancement involving the building of 120 courthouses with associated lodgings for judges across the nation with 60 completed.

“For the first time Mr. Speaker, we are fortunate to have newly built courthouses with accommodation for Judges awaiting appointments. Six new regional courts in the newly created regions have been initiated with three in the North East, Oti, and Savannah regions completed and in service.

“Additionally, Mr. Speaker, 210 vehicles were distributed to all Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, and Lower court Judges back in 2020,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin touted in Parliament.

According to him, all these investments by government in the judiciary of Ghana are important for the effective and efficient administration of justice, which is crucial for promoting the rule of law and protecting the rights of citizens.

“These interventions are critical for the effective administration of justice and the protection of the rights of citizens,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin stressed.