Cynics, dishonest people dismiss the fact that Covid -9 and Russia-Ukraine war got us here – Afenyo-Markin

11.03.2023 LISTEN

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has stressed that it is an undeniable fact that the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are the cause of the country’s economic woes.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he hit out at some Parliamentarians and prominent citizens who are criticising President Akufo-Addo for stating the fact in his State of the Nation Address.

According to Afenyo-Markin, it is only cynics and dishonest people who refuse to accept that the Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war have affected the Ghanaian economy.

“Mr. Speaker, I am well aware that there are cynics and detectors in and outside the hallowed walls of this House who have been quick to dismiss the President’s insistence that Covid 19 and the War in Ukraine got us here,” the Majority Leader who is also Effutu Member of Parliament argued.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin added, “Mr. Speaker, in the face of these hard and unimpeachable facts, I dare say that no honest examiner of this Government’s performance, can put his hands on his chest and say that it was reckless borrowing and misuse of the public purse that has created the economic problems we see today.”

He was quick to add that the fact remains, Covid-19 and the War in Ukraine have decimated even the most advanced and robust economies worldwide, including the US, UK, China, and the EU.

The Parliamentarian also rubbished the allegation that government has been reckless in borrowing.

He said “claiming that the Government acted recklessly by borrowing to fund national development is misleading. Government followed constitutional and legal procedures, and acted responsibly.”