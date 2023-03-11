Mathematics is very difficult; we need a different teaching approach – primary students lament [VIDEO]

Mathematics subject has been the worry of many Ghanaian students for decades now and still persists today.

Out of three primary school students in a certain school in Accra, two said they find it difficult to understand mathematics but like studying science and other subjects.

The children held an interaction with Mr. Kofi Akosah Richard, an education enthusiast, philanthropist, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Time to Think Foundation.

They opined that they will be very happy to wake up one day and see that the phobia subject has been removed from the educational system.

To be able to comprehend the subject well, the children nodded in agreement when Mr. Akosah asked if a different approach must be employed by their teachers.

Meanwhile, to help address these kinds of educational challenges in rural areas of Ghana and beyond, the Time to Think Foundation, a non-profit organization, is coming out with the first-ever nationwide science and math quiz in basic education levels in the country.

In addition to this, the foundation is currently organizing a Spelling Bee competition for private elementary schools in some areas of the country.

The goal is to help eradicate rural educational poverty and also help bridge the gap between the rich and the less-privileged in society, particularly in education.