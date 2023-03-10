Because of hardships, I have relocated all my children from UK to Ghana – Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has called on Ghanaians to give support to government to address the hardships in the country.

According to him, the hardships in the country are not only peculiar to Ghana but all over the world.

He argues that because of hardships in the United Kingdom, he has been forced to relocate all his children to Ghana.

“There is too much hardship in the UK. As I speak to you, I have brought them [my children] all to live in Ghana because Ghana now is better than the UK,” Chairman Wontumi said while speaking on Movement TV.

He further stressed, “What we are pleading with Ghanaians is that there is hardship everywhere in the world. I gave birth to my children in the UK but as I speak to you, I have brought them all to live in Ghana because Ghana is now better than the UK.

“My advice to Ghanaians is that, if we don’t take care a day will come we are going to lose the place we are.”

Since last year, Ghanaians have complained of hardships with many lashing out at the ruling NPP government for being the cause of the country’s woes.

Although government has consistently blamed the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Minority has always mounted a strong defense to rubbish that argument.

In all these, government has assured Ghanaians that it is working to address all the challenges facing the country.