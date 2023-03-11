These natural occurrences are difficult to predict – says GGSA after another earth tremor hits Accra

The Ghana Geological Authority has advised Ghanaians to remain calm amid the frequent earth tremors in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the GGSA, occurrences like these are natural, which makes them very difficult to foretell.

People are advised to go on with their normal duties, as the recent one on Friday, March 10, was a normal one— magnitude 2.8.

The tremor which follows that of Monday, December 12, 2022, according to the Authority, was felt slightly in High Street, Ridge, and some other parts of Accra Central.

A statement released and signed by Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle AG, Director-General, reads: "On Friday 10th March 2023, an earth tremor event occurred at 9:49 a.m. in parts of the Greater Accra Region. The event had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale.

"The epicenter is located 1.5 km offshore near James Town in the Greater Accra Region. The recorded magnitude is indicative of the extent of the tremor. The earth tremor is a minor one, and so it is not expected to cause damage.

"The tremor was slightly felt in High Street, Ridge, and some other parts of Accra Central."

"These are natural occurrences and therefore difficult to predict. The Authority is committed to continuously monitoring these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk."

The GGSA further added, "Education and sensitization of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and is currently being undertaken by the Authority."

It concluded, "The public is urged to remain calm and go about their normal activities."