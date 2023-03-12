Sefwi Wenchi Assemblyman heap praises on MP for supporting communities

Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng



The Assemblyman for Sefwi Wenchi, a farming community in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai of the Western North Region, Mr Afukaa Kingsley Albert has lauded the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng for supporting some communities in the area with some items and an undisclosed amount of money to help develop the area.

The items include roofing sheets, bags of cement and iron rods.

The Assemblyman made the commendation when the MP presented the items and cash in response to requests by the communities.

Mr Afukaa Kingsley, who couldn’t hide his excitement, thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

"Nananom and myself feel overwhelmed by the donations from the MP," he indicated. "The MP is the kind of concerned gentleman the constituency has not met before over the past decades, and we are thankful to him for supporting the people of Kroboano, Wenchi and Aboduabo."

The Assemblyman seized the opportunity to appeal to other parties as a matter of urgency also support the deprived communities.

He further called on Non-Governmental Organizations, philanthropists and corporate organisations to come to their aid since the MP alone cannot solve the challenges that have been confronting the communities.