National Cathedral: Claims clergy prayed for me to cast out demons is false; they prayed to fortify me – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has rubbished claims that the leadership of Ghana’s Apostolic Movement has prayed to exorcise demons from him.

Early this week, the MP honoured an invitation from the leadership of Ghana’s Apostolic Movement to offer a comprehensive briefing on matters relating to the National Cathedral Scandal.

Subsequently, a picture of Mr. Ablakwa kneeling went viral with the claim that it was an ongoing exorcise exercise to cast out demons.

Reacting to that allegation, the North Tongu MP said it is a falsehood that is being peddled by persons against his crusade against the National Cathedral.

“After the presentation, they asked that I should be prayed for and that they are impressed with my parliamentary oversight duties, and that I’ll need some strong fortification moving forward.

“So I think that’s the picture that went viral, I saw a certain attempt to twist this particular prayer photo. I saw some people circulating that the pastors had caught me and decided to exorcise some demons out of me because I was fighting the National Cathedral,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained in an interview with Metro TV.

He continued, “that was a distortion. That’s not what happened. They thought that they should offer some special prayers. For which I’m eternally grateful. Let me place on record that I feel really blessed.”

During the engagement on Metro TV, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he is grateful to God that so far everything he has put out on the National Cathedral has been without malice and neither has it been a fabrication.

He stressed that his efforts are all in the interest of the country.