66th Independence Day celebration in Eastern and Greater Accra Region

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has urged chiefs, decision-makers, political figures and citizens to work together to support the government policies and initiatives that promote national development.

He said the Greater Accra Region could only achieve its desired state as the cleanest city in Africa if citizens buy into the Regional Coordinating Council’s policy of "Making Greater Accra Work."

The Regional Minister was speaking when 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region marked Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The celebration was on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.

He stressed the need for strict sanitation enforcement and adherence to “Operation Clean Your Frontage,” adding that, “this singular action can contribute immensely in our pursuit to stop the perennial flooding which displaces inhabitants of the region.”

He appreciated Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., City Response Team, Assembly Members, environmental health professionals, and residents in the extensive cleanup operations inside the Tema enclave.

Mr Quartey thanked the NHIA, Ghana Health Service, and Tobinco Pharmacy for their assistance in free NHIS registration, health screening and distribution of selected medications to participants.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, also made a call on Ghanaians not to downplay all the blessings and achievements the country has chalked in the past 66 years of its independence notwithstanding the country’s challenges.

He made this statement when the region also had its celebration in Koforidua the regional capital.

The minister urged Ghanaians to think as one people, come together and work hard to bring prosperity and progress to the country; emphasising that, “sustainable development in any society and country largely depends on the spirit of unity.”

He said even though the country’s political history might not always be the most edifying, the citizens should be proud and cherish the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution

Touching on education, Mr Acheampong affirmed the government’s determination to increase the quality of education and make it accessible to all children of school-going age through the Free Senior High School Policy and the implementation of other programmes such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET).

He, therefore, advised the students to focus on their studies, work hard to complete their chosen courses, shun any form of indiscipline which has the potential of ruining their future and become responsible citizens in the future.