NDPC prepares 2022 NAPR

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has begun preparing the 2022 National Annual Performance Report (NAPR) in response to its mandate to monitor, evaluate and coordinate development policies, programmes and projects.

The goal of the 2022 NAPR is to make policy recommendations based on the review of the status of policies and initiatives implemented in 2022 as outlined in the Medium–Term National Development Framework, An Agenda for Jobs II: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All, 2022-2025.

This was contained in a press release issued by the National Development Planning Commission on Thursday.

It stated, “The NDPC has commenced processes towards the preparation of the 2022 National Annual Performance Report (NAPR) at a stakeholder’s inception meeting in Accra.”

According to the statement, the inception meeting for the preparation of the NAPR started from the 7th to the 9th March 2023.

“The purpose of the inception meeting was to evaluate the instruments, strategies, techniques and steps for data gathering and to review the data requirements as well as to guide Cross Sectorial Planning Groups, especially Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies on the approaches for drafting the progress report.

“Specifically, the 2022 APR would track the progress of the performance of key national development indicators over the past year; assess the status of the progress of annual targets established for 2022 under the MTNDPF, and inform discussions on national annual budget estimates for approvals by Parliament,” it emphasized.

It further stated that the 2022 NAPR would be a document that has detailed progress of accomplishments on key performance indicators achieved in the maiden year of implementation of Agenda for Jobs II, as well as proposed recommendations made to overcome identified hurdles to retain gains.

“The inception meeting engaged as many stakeholders as possible from MDAs, MMDAs, Civil Society Actors, the Private Sector, Policy Think Tanks, Research Institutions and Academia,” it added.

The Annual Progress Report (APR) is prepared annually by the NDPC to track the progress of implementation of the MTNDPF towards an agreed set of targets, identify key challenges and provide policy recommendations.

The Commission has prepared Annual Progress Reports on the implementation of the Medium-Term National Development Agenda since 2002.