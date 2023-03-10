Salaries of soldiers and police officers more than tripled – Nitiwul

Ministry of Defence has revealed that the salaries of soldiers and police officers have been tripled to enhance their standard of living.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, contributing to the debate on the State of the Nation address by the President said the government has made adequate investments in the security apparatus of the country over the years.

“Mr Speaker, for the Armed Forces in particular, the salaries of the armed forces have been more than tripled. It is the same thing with the police service and the same thing with the other security services because a hungry soldier is an angry soldier. That is why it is important that our security services are well taken care of.”

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has urged Ghanaians never to vote for another hung Parliament in the future.

The Bekwai MP believes the situation has made the current legislature less efficient as compared to the seventh Parliament.

He wants Ghanaians to vote massively for either the NPP or NDC in the 2024 general elections to give one political party an overwhelming majority in the House.

“It is affecting governance generally. I am saying that next time Ghanaians should vote more. If they want the NPP to be the Majority, they should give them more votes. If you want NDC to be the majority give them more votes. This one is affecting governance very badly.

“The seventh Parliament, probably because of the numbers, passed the highest number of laws since 1993, we passed over 100 laws. This Parliament is our third year, but I doubt we have passed even 10 laws. The level of cooperation that I saw is no longer there.”

