TTU students boycott lectures over proposed 15% fee increment

10.03.2023

Students of Tamale Technical University (TTU) boycotted lectures on Friday in an attempt to express their displeasure over a decision to increase school fees by 15% which was taken on the blind side of the Student Representative Council.

The students say the increment is not justified, considering that there are so many challenges that have not been addressed.

The students massed up at the school's administration on Friday morning to present their grievances to school management.

The majority leader of the student’s Parliament, Abdul Razak Aziz said “management took this decision without us, which makes the outcome invalid. Per our laws, the SRC is supposed to be involved in such decisions. We thus do not recognise whatever decision they have taken.”

Meanwhile, management has denied the increment stating that it is only a proposal.

The Director of Public Affairs, Osman Mubarik said “we discussed it at the academic board yesterday and a resolution was made. We are still discussing it, we are not sure of the percentage we should increase it by.”

“Regardless, we believe the increment is justified, other schools in the south have increased their fees, we also think we need to increase ours.”

-citinewsroom