Speaker Bagbin attends Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Manama, Bahrain 

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is leading a high-powered Ghanaian delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Conference in Manama, Bahrain.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the 146th Assembly of the IPU and its related meetings were scheduled to be held in the Arab country from Saturday, March 11, to Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

It said all IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, would convene during this Assembly.

It stated that the General Debate was expected to provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action in fighting intolerance and promoting peaceful coexistence.

The statement said the conference, on the theme “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Inclusive Societies: Fighting Intolerance,” would explore and share ideas and perspectives on strengthening democracy worldwide.

It said Ghana’s parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Bagbin comprises both leaders of the House, Majority and Minority Leaders, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, respectively.

Also included in this delegation, the First Deputy Minority Whip Ahmed Ibrahim, and Second Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu.

The rest are Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa; Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South; Sheba Nana Afriyie-Osei,

The Director of Parliamentary Relations and Protocol and Mr Richard Acheampong, Head of the Speaker’s Secretariat.

It said the delegation would represent Ghana’s interests, including Parliament, in the Conference and related meetings.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments, which was founded more than 133 years ago as the first multilateral political organization in the world, encouraging cooperation and dialogue between all nations.

The IPU comprises 178 national Member Parliaments and 14 regional parliamentary bodies.

It promotes democracy and helps parliaments become stronger, younger, gender-balanced and more representative. It also defends the human rights of parliamentarians through a dedicated committee of MPs worldwide.

GNA