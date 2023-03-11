Residents in shock as empty coffin found in front of a resident's gate

11.03.2023 LISTEN

Residents of Tabaka Ward, South Mugirango Constituency in Kissi were left in shock and panic after an empty coffin was thrown at the gate of a homestead.

According to the reports, some unknown men are said to have dumped the brown wooden coffin at midnight. Since there is nothing inside the coffin, it is unknown who left it there and for what reason.

One of the residents, accompanying her son to school early in the morning, discovered the coffin. However, a photograph of one Mr. Ondabu and his son taken at a graduation ceremony was attached to the lid top of the coffin.

Ever since the man identified himself and his son in the image he has been living in fear of what might happen to him and his son.