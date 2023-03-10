Use of vagina-tightening chemicals is dangerous – IMaH Medical Officer

The use of vagina-tightening chemicals is dangerous and could increase the risk of contracting cervical cancer, Dr. Mrs. Anita Owusu-Afriyie, a Medical Officer at the Oncology Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) has stated and cautioned women.

She said most of the vagina wash chemicals were harmful and deprived the reproductive organ of its natural PH Levels which were essential to keeping the place healthy and unsusceptible to viruses and infections.

Dr. Mrs. Owusu-Afriyie gave the warning at “Your Health! Our Concern! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office,” an initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

The GNA-Tema Your Health! Our Concern initiative also serves as a public health advocacy platform initiated to explore the parameters of the four approaches to health communication: informative, educating, persuasive, and prompting.

Dr. Mrs. Owusu-Afriyie said the only thing needed for the cleansing of the vagina was water, as the vagina was self-cleansing, therefore, no need for douching with chemicals and spices in the name of tightening it.

She rather advised women who for some reason, such as after delivery would want to tighten their vaginas, to engage in Kegel exercises which was safer and helpful.

Dr. Mrs. Owusu-Afriyie explained that to undertake the Kegel exercise the lady must make sure that her bladder is empty, “then sit or lie down, tighten your pelvic floor muscles, hold tight, count three to five seconds, relax the muscles and count three to five seconds again. Repeat ten times, three times a day - morning, afternoon, and night”.

She said the exercise strengthens the pelvic floor muscles which support the uterus, bladder, and rectum among others.

Dr. Mrs. Owusu-Afriyie stressed that the Kegel exercise involves trying to squeeze the muscle around the pelvic area as if holding on to one’s urine.

She added that it could also be done around the rectum and at any time without any complications. It aids the female reproductive organ to have the right tightening.

The IMaH Medical Officer advised women to promptly seek medical care whenever they notice a change in their discharge or have any issues including warts as untreated infections could lead to cervical cancer.

