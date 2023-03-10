Ashaiman swoop: Step back and allow police to conduct investigations — Amnesty International to military

Ghana chapter of international human rights organisation Amnesty International has condemned the violence meted out by the military to some civilians in Ashaiman following the murder of a young soldier.

Amnesty International Ghana called out the military and asked them to step back and allow the Ghana Police Service to conduct investigations into the incident.

The young soldier, Imoro Sherrif, was stabbed in the neck on Saturday, March 4 when he went to the area to visit his parents.

His death provoked a Military High Command-backed sanction of a coordinated operation in the area on Tuesday, March 7, leading to the arrest of 184 persons.

Many complained of abuses by the soldiers on Tuesday and have called for punitive sanctions against the soldiers.

“We would like to respectfully remind the President of Ghana who is the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Minister of Interior, the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces and other authorities involved in law enforcement in Ghana, that under their international human rights obligations, they must promptly, independently, thoroughly, and effectively investigate this unfortunate incident,” Amnesty International Ghana said in a press release on Thursday, March 9.

“Amnesty International Ghana is calling for an independent investigation, as matter of urgency, to ensure that the military personnel involved in carrying out human rights abuses against the people of Ashaiman are held accountable and that adequate compensation be given to these victims,” it added.

The international organisation backed the Member of Parliament of Ashaiman Constituency Ernest Norgbey’s call for restraint and calm among residents as justice is sought for all victims.

Already, pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement is deploying volunteers to the area to offer legal services to all who fell victim to the brutalities on Tuesday.

—3news.com