Source of funding for Akufo-Addo’s luxurious travels has dried up – Amaliba

Head of the legal team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has revealed why the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stopped travelling in luxurious private jets.

In an allegation made on TV3, Mr. Amaliba said the President’s luxurious travels were funded by funds meant to help the country to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, these funds have dried up, forcing the President to stop travelling in expensive private jets.

“The money is finished that’s why he can’t fly now,” Abraham Amaliba claimed.

For most parts of the last two years, President Akufo-Addo was criticised by many for travelling in very expensive private jets at the expense of the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.

In a crusade mounted by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he made various revelations on how the travels of the President were being a burden on the public purse and adding to the financial challenges of the country.

In recent months, what was termed luxurious travels by the President have stopped according to tracking by the North Tongu MP.

This has seen the President being applauded and urged to stay away from flying in luxurious private jets especially when the country is still battling in an economic crisis.