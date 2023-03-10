Oliver Barker-Vormarwor tackles Ghana Bar Association over silence on military’s brutalities in Ashaiman

Private Legal Practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormarwor has hit out on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over their silence on the brutalities meted out to residents of Ashaiman by military officers.

Speaking to Starr FM, the Convener of FixTheCountry argued that the country must forget there is an institution called Ghana Bar Association.

According to him, the Association does not appear to be interested in advancing the rule of law in the country.

“The Ghana Bar Association, I think the earlier we forget that that is an institution that exists in this country the better for all of us, then we don’t treat it with an expectation at all. I do not remember the last time they spoke for once willingly on any issue that affects general human rights in this country,” Oliver Barker-Vormarwor said.

He continued, “The only time they have had course to speak is when Francis Xavier Sussou has criticized the judiciary. Obviously they walk in, in order to come and defend the BAR against these lawyers. But the last time they made themselves a critical voice to move accountability, I haven’t seen it yet.

“Sometime, last year when FixTheCountry issued a statement condemning the Ghana Bar Association, immediately and hurriedly they came to issue a statement finally condemning what happened in Takyiman South. It is clear to me that this is an institution that on its own initiative has no interest in being part of a conversation that advances the rule of law.”

The military in the last few days has come under backlash after it conducted a swoop in Ashaiman, subjecting residents to brutalities in search for the killers of a young soldier.

On Thursday, March 9, the deceased soldier, Sheriff Imoro was laid to rest.

Investigations are still ongoing to bring to book the people that killed the 22-year-old.