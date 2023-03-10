Mahama takes campaign tour to Bono East Region

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will be continuing his campaign tour today, March 10, in the Bono East Region.

The former President officially launched his campaign to become the flagbearer of the opposition NDC on Thursday, March 2, at an event in Ho, Volta Region.

Subsequently, John Dramani Mahama and his team toured the Volta Region to engage delegates as part of his campaign activities.

In a post on social media on Thursday, the leading member of the NDC said he will continue his tour in the Bono East Region today.

The campaign in the Bono East Region is expected to last two days and will end on Saturday, March 11.

“Getting ready to meet up with our hardworking branch and constituency delegates in the Bono East Region,” John Dramani Mahama shared in a Facebook post.

Among the many things he has promised to do, John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that when he becomes President again he will work to scrap the payment of ex-gratia.

"The payments of ex gratia to members of the Executive under Article 71will be scrapped And the necessary constitutional steps to abolish that payment will start in earnest in 2025... persuading the other arms of government other than the Executive to accept the removal of these ex gratia members,” John Dramani Mahama said at his campaign launch last week.