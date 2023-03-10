Ablakwa chides Akufo-Addo over silence on Ashaiman military brutalities

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to mention the aftermath of the killing of a soldier in Ashaiman during his State of the Nation Address.

Following the death of a soldier in the area, some military personnel moved to attack residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday.

In a debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President should have commiserated with the families of the deceased officer and the innocent people brutalized by the military.

“As Commander in Chief of the GAF, he should have first of all commiserated with the family and the GAF over the loss of the solider. But the President did not say a word. He didn’t think that he should condemn the brutality and assure that there will be a committee to probe the killing and the high-handedness meted out to the residents, and he is the Commander in Chief of the GAF?”