Economic crisis: Ghana is now better than UK, I’ve relocated my children back to Ghana – Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti regional chairman of the ruling NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, known affectionately as Chairman Wontumi, agrees with President Akufo-Addo's assertion that Ghanaians need to count their blessings amid the nation’s economic crisis.

The business magnate noted that though the country’s economy is in shambles due to COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war, it is still better than countries like the United Kingdom.

He claimed that the unbearable economic situation in the UK has compelled him to relocate his children, who are UK citizens, back to his home country, Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Movement TV, the NPP stalwart pleaded with Ghanaians to keep their faith in NPP administration and support government’s efforts to restore the economy.

"What we are pleading with Ghanaians is that there is hardship everywhere in the world. I gave birth to my children in the UK but as I speak to you, I have brought them all to live in Ghana because Ghana is now better than the UK," Chairman Wontumi emphasized this in his interview.

“My advice to Ghanaians is that, if we don't take care a day will come we are going to lose the place we are", he stressed