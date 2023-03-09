Otumfour Osei Tutu II Foundation to support young women into STEM education

The Otumfour Osei Tutu II Foundation has pledged to come out with landmark initiatives to empower girls and young women in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The move according to the foundation formed part of their grand plan to bridge the gender gap in technology courses and careers in the country.

Patron of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and the Wife of the Asantehene, Her Royal Highness Lady Julia made this known during a Mentorship Masterclass on March 8, 2021.

Dubbed "Lady Julia's Mentorship Masterclass 2023", the program was organized by the foundation as part of events to observe 2023 International Women's Day.

Speaking on the theme:"Ensuring Today's Technology Benefits All Girls and Women", Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia said the foundation is committed to ensuring that, the country’s development through the application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics by the youth particularly females is well supported both financially and technically.

She however urged young women to make good use of the opportunities offered by technology, especially the internet .

She added that internet, has proven to be a powerful resource to the world, and young people must be guarded in the activities they undertake online.

Held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, the event brought together over 600 female students drawn from about 30 public and private Senior High school students in the country.