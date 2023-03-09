We prefer to die on gunshots than hunger — Sanso residents tell AngloGold Ashanti

The longstanding disputes between the Sanso community in Obuasi and AngloGold Ashanti Mine over employment seem to have no end in sight.

In a protest organized by the community against the mining company over several issues, the key among them being unemployment.

According to the leader of the protest, Mr. Kwabena Ofori, the community has information that AngloGold is preparing to close a mine pit in the community known as Asuokyi, which he said has been the source of livelihood for most of the youth at Sanso.

He alleged that the company claims the actuality of illegal miners from Sanso in Asuokyi poses threat to the survival of the mine, an assertion Mr. Ofori vehemently refutes, claiming that the site has no direct link to AGA’s underground site.

“What AGA is saying is completely false. Asuokyi is not connected to the underground. Our forefathers used to mine at Asuokyi long before AGA came to Obuasi. So we want everybody to treat this with a pinch of salt,” he stated.

He, however, pleaded with the Ashanti Region Minister and the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander to swiftly intervene since the community will resist any attempt by AngloGold Ashanti to close the Asuokyi site.

"We can't sit down peacefully for hunger to kill us all, we rather prefer to die in the hands of your Military gunshots than our current situation," he added.

Some aggrieved residents who spoke to this reporter emphasised that, "the current state of the Sanso community is that at least we buried our love once every month due to chemical, water, and air pollution causing all forms of skin infections, severe acute respiratory diseases."