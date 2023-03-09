ASA Savings and Loans organises free health screening for customers to mark International Women’s Day

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Thursday, March 9, organised a free health screening for customers in Amanfro as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

International Women’s Day was celebrated all over the world on Wednesday, March 8, to shine the spotlight on critical issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

With women forming the base of its clientele, ASA Savings and Loans through the Amanfro Business Centre thought it wise to organise free health screening for its customers.

At the end of a very successful exercise, over 120 customers were screened for Hepatitis, Malaria, blood sugar level, blood pressure, as well as breast cancer.

The beneficiaries were also given medication free of charge.

Today’s free health screening exercise was supervised by the ASA Savings and Loans Branch manager for Amanfro Business Center Mrs. Lilly Avemegah and Mr. Pope Neequaye who is the Area Manager for the Company.

According to Mrs. Lilly Avemegah, the exercise forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans.

The customers who benefited were quick to shower praise on the company for what they said will improve their health and well-being for a long time.