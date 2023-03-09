Gomoa Central District: Time To Think Foundation headlines Spelling BEE competition

The Time to Think Foundation, a seemingly vibrant Ghanaian-based charity organization, has once again extended its compassionate arms in the Ghanaian educational sector.

The foundation was the headline sponsor of a Spelling BEE competition held among five basic schools in the Gomoa Central District of Ghana’s Central Region.

Participants in the competition held at Gomoa Jukwa, specifically at the Fair View Educational Centre on Friday, March 3, were selected from the lower primary levels (basic classes one to three) of five schools from Gomoa Jukwa, Gomoa Ekuamkrom, and Gomoa Benso.

After an outstanding display of talent throughout the preliminary stage and the semi-finals, Hope International School and Fair View Educational Center battled for the ultimate prize at the grand finale.

Just as expected, the young students from the two finalist schools gave each other tight competition, but the Fair View Educational Center emerged as champions.

Poised to end educational poverty, especially in rural areas, the Time to Think Foundation, among other things, presented citations to the two finalist schools, their training teachers and the participants.

Individual recognitions: the most outstanding student was awarded to Samuel Larbi of the Hope International School, and Benedicta Intsiful of the Fair View Educational Centre was also adjudged the most eloquent.

The two distinguishing students were also given citations each and other unnamed benefits from the foundation.