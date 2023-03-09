Defence Committee in Parliament to engage Ashaiman residents over military brutalities next week

The Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that the committee will visit Ashaiman next week to engage victims of the military swoop.

A lot of residents in Ashaiman have this week suffered greatly after they were assaulted by military personnel deployed to the community to fish out the killers of a young soldier.

Since videos of the military brutalities went viral, the operation of the soldiers has been widely condemned.

Today, the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament held a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

At the end of the meeting, it has been agreed that the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament will visit Ashaiman to get first-hand information from victims of the military brutalities.

“In fact, we met this afternoon behind closed doors with the Defence Ministry and the Military High Command. We have come to an agreement that the members of the Committee, the Ministry of Defence, and the Military High Command will pay a visit on Thursday to Ashaiman to dialogue with the people and the Military High Command,” Kennedy Agyapong told the press after the meeting with the Defence Minister.

During the press briefing on Thursday, Kennedy Agyapong expressed sympathies to the victims of the assault in Ashaiman and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased soldier on behalf of the Defence and Interior Committee.

“On behalf of the committee we want to sympathize with the bereaved, the young soldier’s family and also sympathize with the affected victims, those who were innocently beaten. We also sympathize with the Ghana Armed Forces for our young men taking the laws into their own hands to kill one of theirs. In a situation like this, all we can say is that we need peace. Our mission is to make sure we have peace in this country," the chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament said.