Be very respectful of people in uniform – Defence Minister to Ghanaians

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has stressed that the Ministry’s focus is to maintain peace in the country.

The Minister was present on Thursday, March 9, when the Defence Ministry held a meeting with the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament on the recent military swoop at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Dominic Nitiwul made an appeal to the citizenry to respect people in uniform.

“I want to thank the people of Ghana. Incidents like this in a country do happen. We are shaping up a country and we are going to have some of these incidents. I will appeal to the people of Ghana to be very respectful of people in uniform. It will help all of us,” the Minister of Defense said.

Dominic Nitiwul further assured Ghanaians that he will provide more briefing on the matter next week after his Ministry visits Ashaiman with the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament to gather information on the grounds.

“I will not say anything until the committee and us visits the place to ascertain for ourselves. One of the reasons why we are not going immediately is that the investigation is ongoing and we don’t want to compromise the investigation,” Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul.

The visit to Ashaiman is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 16.