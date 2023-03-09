SONA address is like asking a class prefect to write about his performance – Ken Thompson

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson has opined about the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by a sitting President annually.

In his view, the constitutional obligation is just like asking a class prefect to write about his own performance.

Speaking to Joy FM, he argued that any President who is in power will always focus on the positives when it’s time to deliver the address.

“Unfortunately, what we did not realize is that the State of the Nation Address is like asking the class prefect to write about their performance so they will write about the positives,” Ken Thompson noted.

According to him, it is his hope that one day, young people in the country will be inspired to move Ghana forward.

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, to deliver the State of the Nation Address.

In his address, he rubbished the allegation that his government has been reckless in managing the Ghanaian economy.

The President also refuted claims that his government has over-borrowed and overspent.

Since his address, the Minority in Parliament has made the argument that it appears the President is not living in Ghana.

The Minority shares the view that President Akufo-Addo failed to deliver the true State of the Nation.

For Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the true state of the nation is that Ghana is bankrupt and unable to service its debt.