Disregard 'malicious' links claiming Mahama is sharing GHS2,000 — Cyber Security Authority

The Cyber Security Authority under the Ministry of Communications has cautioned Ghanaians, particularly internet users, about clicking on unknown links.

The Authority says it has sighted some links that are being disseminated on social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others.

These "malicious" links, according to the CSA, claim the former President is sharing an empowerment grant of GHS2,000.

The authority, therefore, urges the general public to ignore the links: https://yournewclaims[.]com/Mahama2023/

https://lyupz[.]com/Mahaha-2023-Grants, which seeks to retrieve sensitive personal information of respondents for fraudulent activities.

"The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has taken note of malicious links in circulation purporting to provide access to a cash grant from a former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

"The links are mainly distributed through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Telegram.

The current links in circulation include:

1)https://yournewclaims[.]com/Mahama2023/2) https://lyupz[.]com/Mahaha-2023-Grants

"The web page displayed after the links are clicked comes with the message: "Former President John Mahma on February 1st, 2023. Offer a new grant of 2,000 GHS to individuals to support all citizens and empower the youth. My idea for the introduction of this is to make every individual happy and empower our Youth for business and career goals. Get Your Own 2,000 By Filling Out The Form Below. The John Mahama 2,000 GHS New Grant Support for All Ghanaians

"Applicants are to fill out the form below and click on Apply." A form titled "Mahama's Grant Application Form" is also displayed on the webpage for interested persons to submit Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

"The harvested PII may be used for phishing attacks and other online fraudulent activities," read in portions of a statement released by the CSA on Thursday, March 9.