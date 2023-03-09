Ghana won’t be faced with current crisis if your gov’t hadn’t over-borrowed - Ricketts-Hagan slams Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has shared that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot convince anyone that his government has not over-borrowed.

His comments come after the President stressed in his State of the Nation Address that his government has not been reckless in borrowing and spending.

“Mr. Speaker, let me state emphatically that we have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking to TV3 on the back of the President’s comments, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan says it appears the President has been living on a different planet.

According to him, Ghana’s economy has been hit with a crisis because of the over-borrowing and overspending by President Akufo-Addo’s government.

“…we are where we are as a result of the recklessness and wasteful expenditure of this government, over-borrowing which has brought us to where we are today.

“The President obviously disputed that but the numbers are there to show, we wouldn’t be where we are today if we have managed this economy well,” Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan shared.

The MP for Cape Coast South added, “We wouldn’t be where we are today if we had not been reckless, we wouldn’t be where we are today if we had not over-borrowed.

“So sometimes you will think the President is probably on a different planet with a different Ghana where things are completely different in that Ghana than the one we live in.”