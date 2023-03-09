Gender Ministry commemorates 2023 IWD

09.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghana has launched the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration under the theme: " DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality" together with the campaign hashtag - #EmbraceEquit#.

The event seeks to recognize the contribution of women and girls around the world with a walk through some principal streets in Accra.

The Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah commended the Ministry, Stakeholders and partners for participating in the walk which demonstrates their readiness to embrace gender equity.

She noted that this year's commemoration presents the opportunity to delve into the emerging gender issues concerning technology and innovation.

She disclosed that the National Framework for engaging Traditional Authorities and Faith-Based leaders to address gender inequalities and harmful cultural practices in the country has been developed.

Madam Oteng Mensah added that the Ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was currently operating the BOAME App and the Orange Support Centre to support the fight against domestic and gender-based violence.

She, therefore, implored Ghanaians to work together to challenge gender stereotypes, gender-based violence and gender biases.

On her part, the Country Representative for Crossroads International, Madam Gifty Volimkarime said the IWD provides an opportunity to reinforce the fact that everyone has a role to play in forging a more gender-balanced world.

She pledged commitment to continue to dedicate resources to the Ministry and all its allies, provide tailored support to grassroots organizations and help develop a progressive mindset to make positive gains for women and girls.

The British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriette Thompson, charged all to renew their commitment to gender equality and create a world where women have the opportunity to thrive.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection held the programme with support from Crossroads International and STAR-Ghana Foundation.