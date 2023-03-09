Leave officers who invaded Ashaiman alone, it’s the Defense Minister who must be fired – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has opined that he does not believe the military personnel that carried out the swoop at Ashaiman this week should be punished.

In his view, the soldiers were only carrying out instructions and should not suffer for it.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe who is a former military officer proposed that instead, the Minister of Defense should be fired if he refuses to resign.

“The Minister of Defense should resign for failing to properly advise the president on the Ashaiman incident. Why didn’t he speak himself but his Deputy spoke? If indeed he is in the country, then that’s wrong.

“The soldiers that invaded Ashaiman shouldn’t be punished because they were doing their work per the instructions of their superior officers,” Dr. Nyaho Tamkaloe shared.

The Ghanaian statesman added, “If for anything at all, it is the superior officers that should be punished. Also, the superior officers took instructions from a higher command that is why I said the minister of defense should resign or be fired but I doubt if the president will do that.”

The military early this week carried out a swoop at Ashaiman to fish out the killers of a young soldier identified as Sherrif Imoro.

During the swoop, as many as 184 residents of Ashaiman were picked up as many were brustalised and subjected to various punishments.