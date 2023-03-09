Earthquake: We need $200m for an effective monitoring system – GGSA Director

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) is calling on government to help the authority with an amount of $200 million for an "effective and fully operational monitoring system" in order to identify earthquakes or earth tremors when they are about to strike.

According to the GGSA, there are challenges confronting the authority.

It added that the current budget allocation to the authority is inadequate.

The GGSA Act 2016 (928) mandates the authority to carry out systematic geological mapping, and assess, monitor and evaluate geological hazards and risks in the country.

The GSSA is also mandated to collect and manage geoscientific information, undertake research in the field of geoscience, for the exploration, exploitation and protection of the nation's geological and natural resources and to offer geoscientific services in the country.

“But the authority lacks adequate funding to pursue its mandate, we are limited in this field,” the GGSA bemoaned.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Thursday, March 9, 2023, on the sidelines of a workshop held at the National Seismic Observatory Centre at Achimota in the Greater Accra Region, the Acting Director-General of the GGSA, Mr Isaac K. Mwinbelle, said the authority has submitted budget documents to the sector minister to intercede.

He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide the GGSA with more resources so that the authority can be able to handle the tasks that have been assigned to it, especially their proposed $200 million.

Mr Mwinbelle further stated that their operations will help the fight against Galamsey and, therefore, appealed to the government to help the GGSA now.

