NDC’s Suame Youth Organiser case adjourned to April 4

Prosecutors have asked for three weeks extension to enable them file witness statements to the Asokwa Circuit Court in the case involving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser for the Suame Constituency, Razak Kuampa Avoliya.

Mr. Avoliya is standing trial for alleged political incitement after remarks he made in a video went viral.

The prosecution had told the court in the previous proceeding it would serve all disclosures to the defense counsel but failed to do so when the case was called today.

Counsel for Razak Kuampa Avoliya, Evans Amankwah said the prosecution asked for more time to facilitate the transcription of the content of the viral video from Twi to English.

“As we indicated at the last adjourned date, the court ordered that the prosecution should serve us with their witness statement and disclosures, but they couldn’t and the excuse was that they were trying to transcribe the content of the video from Twi to English, and they have not done that, so the court adjourned the case to April 4, 2023, by which time they would have served the court with their witness statements and disclosures.”

On his part, the National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Yammin accused the police of intentionally delaying and dragging the case.

“If for a month, the prosecution is unable to transcribe a video that is less than ten minutes, then it baffles me to believe that the police are taking the case seriously. It is an indication that the police just don’t want this case to go away anytime soon.”

“The police came to court and said that they should remand him [Mr. Avoliya] and that they are doing some investigations and I don’t know which investigations they are talking about when he said he is the one in the video and that is his voice, this could only be a delay tactic,” My Yammin further stressed.

