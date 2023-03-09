Exposè: We sell used condoms containing sperms to sakawa boys, pastors for rituals – Sex workers

09.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaians, especially those who patronise the services of commercial sex workers, are currently in despair following a recent report on the hidden agenda of some of the ladies.

Some of these sex workers have confessed to selling used condoms containing sperm to ritualists.

Speaking in an exposè dubbed "Sperm Merchants" aired on the Accra-based TV3, some ladies, identified to be sex workers, disclosed that some pastors and evangelists purchase their "goods."

The workers again noted that the used condoms are sometimes purchased by some hotel managers.

One sperm merchant narrated, "I have hotels in Accra where the cleaners supply me with used condoms, then I tip them because I earn much from the used condom sale. I get a chunk of my supply from Labadi."

The sperm merchant added that getting used condoms for her clients "is not a problem. If the buyer is ready now, I will manage to deliver the consignment. If I call my hotel cleaners before night falls, they can deliver about five or ten pieces of condoms containing sperm."

Another sperm merchant said, "I will not mention names, but a lot of the condoms are requested by pastors. Two weeks ago, I delivered some to an evangelist in the Volta region.

"Anytime I go to Kumasi, people come to me for the used condoms containing sperm. I don't know what they use them for, but as long as they pay me, I sell to them."