National Cathedral: Late Rawlings will never waste money on this rubbish – Nigel Gaisie fume

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has slammed Akufo-AAddo's government for "misusing" state funds on the widely criticized national cathedral project.

According to him, government has been spending huge amounts of money on the project and so far, only a pit has been dug.

Infuriated during a discussion on Accra-based Happy FM, the vocal man of God said the late President Jerry John Rawlings would never allow such "rubbish" to happen.

He argued that government is misusing the nation’s funds that could have been used for other developmental projects.

“This is why sometimes, I love (the late) President Rawlings. With the greatest of respect, when something is rubbish, let’s say it is rubbish. If Ghana was your baby (company) will you tolerate in a second what they are doing there?” he fumed.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie continued, “We are destroying the future of generations of Ghanaians. Look at all the plenty money, they have used for the project and it is just a pit we see there, there is nothing there. They are deceiving us.

“When we are talking about these issues, you get young members of the NPP (New Patriotic Party), who must stand and speak the truth, supporting it. You see people attacking those of us who don’t have problems, those of us who don’t have issues getting our daily bread,” he said in Twi.

“The National Cathedral is a disaster, it is a disaster. If Ghana was your investment, is this how you are going to handle the National Cathedral?” the prophet reiterated.