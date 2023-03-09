Heritage Month: DASA Chief calls for revamp of Kintampo waterfalls

Dagbon Students Association (DASA) Chief for the Tamale Technical University and the Executive Director of Dagbon Advocacy Network, Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim has called on government to consider redeveloping the Kintampo Waterfalls as part of measures to develop tourist sites in the country.

According to him, the annual celebration of the country's independence is meaningless until the country's tourist and historical sites are given a total facelift.

He expressed worried that most of the sites symbolise Mother Ghana, but the leadership of the country watch with unconcern as tourist sites including the Kintampo waterfalls continue to be in a deplorable State.

In an interview after leading students of the Tamale Technical University and members of DASA to the Kintampo Waterfalls as part of the Ghana Month celebration, chief Nurudeen bemoaned the lack of educative programs at the waterfalls aside bathing.

He said the activity at the Kintampo waterfalls shouldn't be only swimming and bathing, but at least different activities must be added to make the place more attractive and accommodating.

He therefore appealed to government and private entities to turn their attention to the waterfalls by restructuring the place, which he believed would attract hundreds of people to the place during festive seasons.

In an interview, some of the students who joined the trip shared mixed feelings about the current state of the waterfalls.

According to them, though they have enjoyed the bathing and swimming, the place needs an urgent facelift.