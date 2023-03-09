Dormaa East DCE calls for all hands on deck to develop district

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, has called on Dormaa East natives home and abroad to come and assist in the development projects ongoing in the district to improve lives.

He made the call on Monday, February 2, 2023 when the Mfoto Family of Wamanafo installed two sub-chiefs from the Mfoto Twafo Royal Family as Twafohene and Twafohemaa.

The Twafo chiefs who are also part of the Kronti (head of the community/town) of the Mansen Traditional Area, were said to be the gatekeeping chiefs of the traditional area in the past and still. They served as the gatekeepers for the chiefs and people of the traditional area during war, ceremonial gatherings and the like. They were the fearless royals who paved the way and ensured safe entry for their chiefs and people, warlords and the royal family before and during important events.

A 70-year-old Sunyani-based lotto agent, known in private life as Kwabena Kumi succeeded his uncle Nana Kofi Kyereme, Mfoto Twafohene who died years ago. His queen mother, age 53, known in private life as Amma Monica, also succeeded their late ground mother Nana Kosua Kumi.

With their stool names given as Nana Kumi Acheaw and Nana Amma Gyabea Amponsa, they were both colourfully installed.

The DCE seized the opportunity to call on Nananom and the people of Dormaa East to partner government to develop the district, especially in the area of self-help projects.

He on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Paul Apraku Twum Barima and the NPP as well as the Assembly, presented schnapps, assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to support the program.

He added that the Assembly’s doors are always open to any individual ready, to partner it in building the Wamanafo market stores and transform the Wamfie New lorry station into a business hub.

The various chiefs at the event also offered pieces of advice to the newly installed chiefs to enable them succeed in their new roles.

In an address, Dormaa Gyase Ankobeahene, Nana Adjei Damoah thanked the entire Royal Family of Mfoto Twafo and asked them to continue to stay in unity.