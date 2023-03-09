Akufo-Addo lauds MyNHIS App

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appreciated the management of the National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) technological reinforcement to attain hundred percent electronic claims management by June 2023.

He acknowledged the NHIS in his State of the Nation Address (SONA 2023) on the floor of the House of Parliament, on March 8, 2023.

President Nana Addo thus urged persons yet to sign up for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to take advantage of the digital platform dubbed, ‘MyNHIS’ and join the Scheme’s soaring active membership.

He said the introduction of the MyNHIS App coupled with the Mobile Renewal platform will make the Scheme accessible to all residents in Ghana and beyond.

He further talked about the linkage of the Ghana Card with the NHIS card using *929# to enable them to use one card, ‘Ghana card’ in accessing healthcare services.

MyNHIS App Benefits It is a convenient mobile App solution inaugurated to enable residents in Ghana and beyond to use their Ghana cards and sign up for the NHIS at their own convenience.

MyNHIS mobile App enables corporate clients and other citizens to use their Ghana Cards to register for the NHIS without necessarily visiting any of the NHIA district offices for the same service.

The new App also enables NHIS members to securely pay registration and membership renewal fees from their mobile money wallets, Bank and Visa cards.

The new App issues digitized NHIS cards that provide a mechanism for the NHIA to fulfill its statutory obligations.

Most importantly, the innovation delivers a vastly improved renewal experience to NHIS members as it saves time and money, thereby making the Scheme more accessible to all residents in Ghana and beyond.

It is of utmost importance that Ghanaians home and abroad will take advantage of the newly introduced MyNHIS App to save time, and expenses, increase higher levels of convenience, eliminate data entry errors, and improve efficiency.

NHIA Digitalization enthusiasm

The NHIA is leveraging on the national digitalization drive to shift from a paper to a paperless regime. The Authority is continually building robust homegrown innovations geared towards saving income and improving efficiency.