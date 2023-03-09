Kumasi floods again as girl missing in two hours of torrential rain

A 21-year-old girl has gone missing after she was swept away by flood at Breman UGC in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The missing girl has been identified as Francisca Amoah Serwaa, a final-year Junior High School student of Suame M/A Basic School.

The girl according to residents was taken away by the flood after she reportedly attempted to retrieve her sandals from a gully in front of her house.

Speaking to this reporter, the mother of the missing girl, Madam Abena Manu said her daughter went missing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She disclosed that all attempts by residents in the area to find the whereabout of her daughter have proven futile.

"Almost the entire youth in our neighborhood came out to search for my daughter upon learning that she has been swept away by the flood.

"The search throughout the night hoping to find her has proved futile," she stated.

The family of the girl has since reported the matter to the police in the area.