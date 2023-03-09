I’m deeply saddened – Mahama reacts to soldier murdered at Ashaiman

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed sympathy over the murder of a military trooper, Imoro Sherif, at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, March 4.

Mr. Mahama also commiserated with the bereaved family and the entire Ghana Armed Forces for their loss.

The sad incident, according to the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is a hard thing to bear.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers at such a young age in Ashaiman.

"Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces.

"As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force," said the former president in a portion of his Facebook post on Wednesday, March 8.

The 2020 NDC flagbearer asked the military not to take the laws into their own hands and torture innocent people like they did in the community on Tuesday, March 7.

"However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute, and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.

"There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them," his post further alluded.

To the innocent citizens who suffered from the military swoop, the aspiring NDC flagbearer showed sympathy.

"I also sympathise with the victims of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier.

"I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces, including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected," Mr. Mahama’s post concluded.

