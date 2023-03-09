I was surprised Ashaiman incident didn’t feature in Akufo-Addo’s SONA address – Dr. Asah-Asante

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante

Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has shared the view that the military operation in Ashaiman early this week should have been featured in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, it came as a shock to him when the President said nothing on the matter which has become topical and of concern to the citizenry.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Thursday, March 9, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante said, “I was surprised the Ashiaman incident did not feature in the President's address.”

Speaking on the military brutalities meted out to Ashaiman residents on the same platform, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed bemoaned the fact that the President did not sympathise with victims of the operation.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted a swoop in Ashaiman and its environs in a man-hunt for some criminals, who are suspected to have stabbed and killed a young soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

During the operation, over 180 residents were arrested with several of them being subjected to beating and various punishments.

In a press release from the Ghana Armed Forces after videos of the brutalisation went viral, it said the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was not to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The release also explained that the swoop in Ashaiman was not targeted at innocent civilians but was an intelligence-led operation conducted on suspected hideouts of criminals and crime-prone areas in the area.