Whether you agree with Akufo-Addo’s SONA address or not he has fulfilled his constitutional obligation – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has decided not to make a comment on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Members of Parliament.

In his view, one can disagree with the President on the content of his address but the fact remains he has fulfilled his constitutional obligation.

“It is for the MPs to debate. The president has fulfilled his constitutional obligation, you might not agree on all the points but he has done what he is expected to do. The rest of the debate is left to the Members of Parliament,” John Dramani Mahama told TV3 News in an interview on Wednesday.

This was after he visited Parliament to listen to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

During his address, the President denied the allegation that his government borrowed recklessly leading the country into a ditch.

“Mr. Speaker, let me state emphatically that we have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending,” the President said during his address.

According to him, the debts Ghana is servicing were not only contracted during the period of this administration.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that his government has spent money on things that are urgent, to build roads and bridges and schools, to train young people and equip them to face a competitive world.