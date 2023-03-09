E/R: Police probe alleged suicide of MoMo vendor at Somanya

Police in the Eastern Region have commenced investigations into the alleged suicide of a mobile money vendor at Akweteman, a suburb of Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The lifeless body of the 25-year-old Kpobi Aaron was discovered by passers-by near a bush in the community with polythene around his neck hanging on a teak tree.

Police who visited the scene discovered no physical marks of assault but a protruding tongue with a foamy mouth.

It is, however, unclear what caused his death as the police and other residents suspect foul play.

The body was conveyed to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital where it was later deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

—citinewsroom